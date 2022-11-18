Doha, Qatar.- The Mexican National Team landed in the host country to think about their participation in the Qatar 2022 World Cup. Players and coaching staff arrived at the Doha International Airport to board the bus and head to their luxurious hotel, which is 20 minutes away from the center of the Capital.

Upon arrival in the country on the Arabian peninsula, the Mexican National Team was received by a good number of fans who paid for a ticket to cheer on El Tri in this great event, in which it is thought that Gerardo Martino’s team will not pass the phase of groups.

However, the goalkeeper, Guillermo Ochoa, who will attend his fifth World Cup, assured that the Aztec team arrives with the mentality of playing an important role in Qatar. Despite the defeat yesterday (Wednesday) El Tri maintains the motivation to fulfill the World Cup dream.

“We know that it is a complicated group, there is no easy opponent, they are difficult, they are going to demand a lot of us, going game by game with that humility that characterizes us, improving their details, I am convinced that the team can get good results,” he said. to TUDN.

He also gave his first impressions of arriving in the host country, where he will have the opportunity to appear in his fifth international tournament, after the World Cups in: Germany 2006, South Africa 2010, Brazil 2014 and Russia 2018.

“It is something incredible, unimaginable, if they had told me this in the first World Cup that I was there I would not have believed it, it is not easy for a soccer player to be in a World Cup, in five it is more complicated, I am privileged and I hope it is with a historic World Cup for Mexico,” he said.

