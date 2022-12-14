Argentina national team striker Lionel Messiwas the only player who opted to stay to train at the University of Doha on the day off after qualifying for the semifinals by beating Croatia.

Lionel Messi received his relatives at the Albiceleste training headquarters, after an exhausting match in the semifinals, where he was the great figure alongside Julián Álvarez.

After the game, Lionel Messi was slightly touched by a problem and that set off alarm bells in the coaching staff at the end of the semifinal match against the Croats.

The ‘Flea’ felt a pain in the thigh of his left leg, but this under no circumstances will prevent him from reaching the grand final that will be played on Sunday against the winner of the duel between France and Morocco.

The good thing for the grand final is that Lionel Scaloni will be able to recover Marcos Acuna and Gonzalo Montiel, two players who have been key in the Albiceleste’s tactical scheme but missed the game against Croatia due to accumulation of yellow cards.

Lionel Messi has five goals in this World Cup in Qatar 2022 and is tied against Kylian Mbappé in the scoring table. This Sunday, the Argentine striker will play a long-awaited revenge after losing in the 2014 final against Germany.