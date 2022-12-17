Mexico City.- Henry Martín is another of the players of the Mexican National Team who spoke about the painful participation in the Qatar 2022 World Cup. He assured in an interview with the newspaper Récord that the fear of not failing prevented the Tricolor from making a better participation.

“In these types of tournaments you can’t leave until tomorrow, you can’t make mistakes, you have to kill and leave everything every minute without fear, I think that against Poland I played not to fail, not to make mistakes, to play as the paper says, in my position to download and enable, we don’t try to do different things for fear of failing and in this type of tournament you have to try everything, I think that’s what I would change”, he declared.

The Club América player became the center forward for Tricolor in two of the three games played in the Middle East, against Poland and Saudi Arabia, respectively. Against the White Eagles he had a header that was saved by the goalkeeper, which could have changed the course of the game.

It would be until the last of the group stage when he got his first goal in a World Cup, which gave hope to think about qualifying for the second round. “I would have celebrated that goal more if we had passed,” he revealed before signing autographs in Yucatan.

Henry Martín was self-critical and in his mind he was about to leave the National Team because he found himself at a low level after the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, so he doubted that Gerardo Martino would take him into consideration for Qatar 2022.

“After the Olympics I had a downturn where I myself questioned many things and I came to doubt myself, it was noticeable on the court, I admitted it and went out with the press, I said it because there is nothing to hide, inside and outside of The pitch was not good and I didn’t know how to handle the situation,” he revealed.

“I didn’t know how to cope and jump over that, fortunately I did it on time and reversed things to get on the World Cup boat and be a starter. That for me was much more because in January I felt out of the call,” Henry Martín concluded.