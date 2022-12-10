Bittersweet day lived Harry Kane this Saturday in the World Cup Qatar 2022. The front of the Tottenham He reached an all-time mark for his country, but in the same match he let go of a clear chance to keep England alive and take the match against France to extra time.

In the match held at the Al Bayt Stadium, Aurélien Tchouaméni put the current world champion ahead at minute 17, an advantage that France held until the break. However, ten minutes after the plugin began, Harry Kane appeared to match the game from eleven steps.

At minute 54, the 29-year-old forward faced his Tottenham teammate, Hugo Lloris, and prevailed with a powerful shot at medium height. With that, Kane reached 53 annotations with the England National Team and equaled Wayne Rooney as the leading scorer in the history of the Three Lions.

Rooney surpassed the mark of 49 goals from Bobby Charlton on September 8, 2015 in a match against Switzerland. Seven years later, Kane, who also scored in the aforementioned game against the Swiss, surpassed the former soccer player’s mark of 53 goals, with the particularity that he required 80 games to reach that number, compared to 120 for Rooney.

Later in the game, the forward of the Tottenham He had a chance to become the solo top scorer again from eleven steps. However, he sent his shot to the stands and with it he lost the opportunity to return to tie Francewho regained the lead with Oliver Giroud at 78′.

With this, the team led by Gareth Southgate He was eliminated and Kane will not continue to increase his scoring quota. With his two goals in Qatar 2022, the Londoner reached 8 World Cups and was two goals behind Gary Lineker as the English attacker with the most goals in World Cups.