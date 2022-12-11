The captain of the England team, Harry Kane assumed “the responsibilityas captain and as the one who missed the penalty” that could force the extension against France by 1-2in the quarter finals of the World Cup in Qatar 2022 of the FIFAat the same time that he commented that he will have to “live with it” and assume it.

“I couldn’t be more proud of my teammates. It was a tough night… We had better chances, but football comes down to small details; as captain and the one who missed the penaltyI take responsibility. I will have to live with it and accept it,” he explained in the mixed zone.

“I felt safe throwing it, I just didn’t execute it the way I wanted to,” acknowledged his mistake from about 11 meters in which he previously managed to score the tie at one.

“The team is in a good moment, with players in their best form, and there will be good moments in the future. Now we are very angry that it is over, because we were convinced that we could go all the way, but we can be proud of what we have done”, he commented.