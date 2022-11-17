Doha, Qatar.- What many did not want to hear today becomes official. Sadio Mané will not participate in the Qatar 2022 World Cup with the Senegal National Team. The Bayern Munich striker suffered an injury earlier this month and at the time French newspaper L’Équipe said he would miss the tournament.

His team maintained the security that it would have its highest reference during the World Cup, so much so that various resources were used so that Sadio Mané would recover in time or at least be ready for the last games of the African team.

The coach, Aliou Cissé, included the gunner in his official call-up despite being injured. Today, the Bavarian Giant announced through a statement that Mané underwent surgery for a right fibula injury in Innsbruck.

The good news that Bayern Munich announced was that the Senegalese was successfully operated on by the club’s doctors, the bad news that the attacker will not be available with Senegal in the World Cup, so he will begin his rehabilitation in the coming days in Munich.

“Sadio Mané is out for the World Cup. We wish Sadio Mane a good recovery,” wrote the Senegalese team through their social networks. The African Footballer of the Year suffered the injury during Bayern Munich’s 6-1 rout of Wender Bremen.

Led by Sadio Mané, the Teranga Lions were proclaimed champions of the African Cup of Nations by defeating Mohamed Salah’s Egypt on penalties last year, and, weeks later, Senegal repeated the dose to the pharaohs to qualify to the World Cup in Qatar 2022.

The Senegalese team is part of Group A and will rival the host Qatar, Ecuador and the Netherlands, against the latter it will make its debut on Monday, November 21. On the 25th they will face the local team and on the 29th they will close the first stage against La Tri. He faces his third World Cup adventure with enthusiasm.