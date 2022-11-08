Qatar.- It is time to learn more in detail about the path of the members of Group F of the Qatar World Cup 2022 which is made up of 4 teams that tend to be eye-catching for the World Cups, two of them being protagonists in the last ones as Belgium Y Croatia who is presented as the brand new runner-up. There is also Canada that returns to a World Cup after 36 years and a team from Morocco that also has its important details to play.

Although Group F is not considered one of the strongest if they have teams that have earned the nickname of “emerging” where they do not bet on them but in the end they end up giving the surprise, and in this World Cup they are expected to be like this or that they already take the step to be considered one of the important ones. Canada that although he was not in a World Cup for years in his presentation in the tie it also gets complicated to play them and what to say Morocco which are very close to the Top 20 in the ranking.

Belgium

The leader of Group F is Belgium, the team of the Devils is located in the second position of the Ranking FIFA. Their arrival at the World Cup was the calmest as they advanced directly being leaders of UEFA Group E by getting 20 points, thus qualifying as one of the first squads to be invited to the World Cup. Belgium already has its 14th participation with this where it had not been as important as in the last editions, in 2018

They managed to take third place, they could have been in the final but they fell at the important moment, the man everyone should watch out for is Kevin de Bruyne.

Canada

The North American team arrives at the Qatar 2022 World Cup after a great qualifying round, their passage was a little longer because they had to go through a filter where they managed to qualify as leader, already in the final octagonal again with that great moment they made it worth the penalty and in 14 games he managed to stay with the leadership by goal difference with the Mexican National Team. He is currently 41st in the ranking, his best participation was in the 1986 World Cup when he finished 24th, this will be his second World Cup in history. The player to watch will be Alphonso Davis.

Morocco

The African team was one of the teams that with little popularity has come to shine in their classification. In their confederation they went through several filters, first they stayed with the first place in the group phase and then they had a direct elimination duel with the Congo who they beat, and thus they achieved their pass to the Qatar World Cup 2022. Morocco is located in the 22nd place in the world, they will play their sixth World Cup, the best participation was in Mexico 86 with an eleventh place. The man with the spotlights will be Munir.

Croatia

The current runner-up in the world is presented in Group F as the last placed, Croatia, like the rest of the teams, achieved its pass directly with the leader of sector H of the UEFA qualifiers, its record of 23 points was enough to classify. The European team is in 12th place in the FIFA ranking, as it was already said in 2018 they took second place. This will be his sixth World Cup. The man of whom you will have a great

follow up is Luka Modric.

The actions of Group F will start from November 23 and will end on December 1. The schedules of this group will remain between 4 in the morning and 1 in the afternoon, this with time for Mexico.

We recommend you read

Calendar Group F