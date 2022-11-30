A hamstring injury denied him Gareth Bale the opportunity to say goodbye in a better way to the World Cup Qatar 2022. The Welsh National Team forward barely played 45 minutes in the last game of the group stage, against England, and did not have a major presence in the game.

The attacker did not even shoot on goal, with a defensive approach that had Welsh in search of a lethal backlash that never came. On the other hand, the 3 goals that eliminated the Red Dragons from Qatar 2022 did come and also left them at the bottom of Group B with a lone point.

Since before the World Cup bale He was in doubt because of his physical condition and although he made the effort to reach the fair, he could not resist any longer and left at half time. “I will continue as long as I can and they want me. It is a difficult moment, but this does not stop. In March the qualifying phase for the eurocup and I hope to be there”, said the player at the end of the game.

Bale, whose contract with the LAFC of the MLS ends in June 2023, ruled out that it was his last game as a national team. “I don’t think it’s the last time you’ll see him in a Wales shirt,” added his technical director, Robert Page.

For his part, Bale preferred to look at the World Cup Qatar 2022 with optimism and consolation after being eliminated. “We have to think about how far we’ve come in a team that hadn’t qualified for a long time (64 years ago). We haven’t lived up to our expectations, but we got a lot of experience out of this.”

“We would have to pinch ourselves to realize that we have been in a world Cup, we have to realize that and be proud. We will leave the locker room with our heads held high. We cannot regret anything ”, concluded Bale, who closed his first participation in a World Cup with two shots on goal and a penalty goal.