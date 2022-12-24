The President of the French Football Federation (FFF), Noël Le Graet complained in a letter to his namesake about the Argentine Soccer Association (AFA), Claudio Tapiaby “abnormal” taunts of the albiceleste players against kylian mbappe during the celebrations for the victory in the World Cup in Qatar 2022 of the FIFA.

In an interview published this Friday by West France newspaper, Noël Le Graet indicated that he wrote a letter to the president of the AFA, Claudio Tapia because he finds “that these excesses are abnormal within the framework of a sports competition” and he fails to understand them.

After the match ended, the argentinian goalkeeper Emiliano “Dibu” Martinez mocked already in the locker room, asking for “a minute of silence” to kylian mbappe and during the bus parade in Buenos Aires He brought a doll with a picture of the French star on its face.

Even on Thursday argentinian goalkeeper continued his taunts during a celebration in his land of sea ​​of ​​silverWhen First 100 thousand people stated that the French Aurélien Tchouaméni “he screwed up everything” before throwing out one of the penalties of the decisive shootout.