Lusail, Qatar.- The French National Team will meet Argentina on a field that they had to admire on the small screen, but this Sunday, December 18, they will meet inside it for the first and only time in this Qatar 2022 World Cup, the first in the Middle East.

The Roosters will witness what the Lusail Stadium looks like in the present. Unlike the Albiceleste that took over the fiefdom from the day of his debut, Didier Deschamps’s disciples will have to adapt to their green canvas to overcome Lionel Messi and company.

The building that the Argentines baptize as ‘El Monumental’, -name of its headquarters in Buenos Aires-, the French will show that nothing costs them even if it is their first time on the pitch where Argentina and Mexico broke attendance records in the second match of the joust.

The Lusail city venue has a capacity of 88,966 spectators. The South Americans could be local as they are one of the countries with the most fans in Qatar, but France is not far behind because the French Federation estimates an attendance of six thousand fans in the match that will define the champion.

Led by Kylian Mbappé and Oliver Giroud, the double world champion made his way to reach the seventh and final game of the World Cup. He thrashed Australia (4-1) and beat Denmark (2-1), while losing to Tunisia (1-0) when playing with substitutes in the group stage.

In the direct elimination phase, they beat Poland (3-1), defeated England (1-2) and extinguished the illusion of Morocco (2-0) to be the second finalist. France played in five of the eight official venues: Al Janoub, 974, Education City, Al Thumama and Al Bayt twice.