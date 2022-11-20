Monterrey, Nuevo León.- The name of Ándre Pierre Gignac began to sound on social networks this Saturday after the injury suffered by Karim Benzema during the training of the French National Team that will leave him out of the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

The fans hinted that this would be the opportunity for ‘Bomboro’ to represent the world champion in this 22nd version of the most important sporting event in soccer, however, that opportunity has been ruled out after the news released by the sports channel Fox Sports.

Through a video, the UANL Tigres striker confirms that he will be part of the sports network during the World Cup as an analyst. “We are waiting for you André-Pierre Gignac. Welcome to our group of analysts for #FoxSportsEnQatar”, he reads in the publication.

“Hello friends of Fox Sports, I’m André-Pierre Gignac, I hope you are well, a little video to tell you that I will be analyzing the World Cup matches in Qatar on the Fox Sports program, a big hug, see you soon”, comments ‘Messie’ Gignac.

In this way, André-Pierre becomes another of the figures that Fox Sports hires in its team of collaborators for the World Cup party, as well as Charlyn Corral and Eva Espejo. His signing occurs a few hours after the inauguration of this great event.

The Qatar 2022 World Cup will kick off this Sunday, November 20, with the match between the Qatar and Ecuador national teams. The Grand Final is scheduled for December 18. It will be the first time that the championship will be held in the Middle East.