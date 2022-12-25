Vahid Halilhodzic does not forgive the Moroccan leaders for depriving him of being able to have been at the Qatar 2022 World Cup, since they fired him three months after the World Cup was held.

The former coach of the selection of Morocco He accuses the managers of this country of having removed him from the position of technical director out of pride.

“They took away my pride. I can’t forget it, nor forgive them. Because it should have been the farewell to my coaching career,” Halilhodzic, 70, told the Croatian information portal ‘Tportal.hr’.

The Moroccan team, led by Walid Regragui, became the first African team to reach the semifinals of a World Cup, eliminating, among others, heavyweight teams such as Spain and Portugal.

Vahid Halilodzic declared that not even the tribute paid to him by his successor “could cure his bitterness” at being left out of the success of his Morocco.

Halilodzic’s problems with the national team began when he excluded star striker Hakim Ziyech from the national team, who had been excluded from the team due to “disciplinary problems”.

The Royal Moroccan Football Federation (FRMF) evoked at that time a “friendly” separation due to “divergences of views on the preparation of the Atlas Lions”, according to the administration at the time.