Qatar 2022 – the podcast of Affaritaliani.it and Press Agency Area

Qatar 2022 World Cup



Click here to listen to the podcast



In the sign of Messi. The first two matches of the round of 16 of the 2022 Qatar World Cup hold no surprises. The favorites pass. Argentina and Holland send the United States and Australia home. Messi was the absolute protagonist of the day with the thousandth match played as a professional and his ninth personal goal in a World Cup, overcoming Diego Armando Maradona. Inter player Dumfris orange star makes Juventus player Mc Kennie cry. A goal and two assists for the Dutchman. The two teams will meet in the quarterfinals, waiting for Brazil. Today the other round of 16: at 4 pm France-Poland and at 8 pm England-Senegal.

Qatar 2022 World Cup – where to watch them on TV and streaming

GROUP STAGE

SUNDAY 4 DECEMBER:

16.00 Round of 3: First group D vs Second group C (live TV on Rai 1; live streaming on Rai Play)

20.00 Round of 4: First group B vs Second group A (live TV on Rai 1; live streaming on Rai Play)

MONDAY 5 DECEMBER:

16.00 Round of 5: First group E vs Second group F (live TV on Rai 1; live streaming on Rai Play)

20.00 Round of 6: First group G vs Second group H (live TV on Rai 1; live streaming on Rai Play)

TUESDAY 6 DECEMBER:

16.00 Round of 7: First group F vs Second group E (live TV on Rai 1; live streaming on Rai Play)

20.00 Round of 8: First group H vs Second group G (live TV on Rai 1; live streaming on Rai Play)

FRIDAY 9 DECEMBER:

16.00 Quarter-final 1: Winner of eighth-final 5 vs Winner of eighth-final 6 (live TV on Rai 1; live streaming on Rai Play)

20.00 Quarter-final 2: Winner of eighth-final 1 vs Winner of eighth-final 2 (live TV on Rai 1; live streaming on Rai Play)

SATURDAY DECEMBER 10:

16.00 Quarter-final 3: Winner of eighth of final 7 vs Winner of eighth of final 8 (live TV on Rai 1; live streaming on Rai Play)

20.00 Quarter-final 4: Winner of eighth of final 3 vs Winner of eighth of final 4 (live TV on Rai 1; live streaming on Rai Play)

TUESDAY 13 DECEMBER:

20.00 Semifinal 1: Winner of quarter-final 1 vs Winner of quarter-final 2 (live TV on Rai 1; live streaming on Rai Play)

WEDNESDAY 14 DECEMBER:

20.00 Semi-final 2: Winner of quarter-final 3 vs Winner of quarter-final 4 (live TV on Rai 1; live streaming on Rai Play)

SATURDAY DECEMBER 17:

16.00 Final for third place (live TV on Rai 1; live streaming on Rai Play)

SUNDAY 18 DECEMBER:

16.00 Finale (live TV on Rai 1; live streaming on Rai Play)

Subscribe to the newsletter

