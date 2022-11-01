The FIFA World Cup was exhibited this Monday in Quito, the capital of

Ecuador, in its tour of the countries that will participate in the Qatar World Cup 2022the appointment in which the Ecuadorian Tricolor offers to make its best presentation.

The Ecuadorian president, Guillermo Lasso, received the World Cup trophy at the Carondelet Palace, seat of the Government in Quito, where he predicted that the presence of the Cup in Quito will be a premonitory event of what the national team can offer from the opening match, on November 20 against the host Qatar.

“May this day of joy, with the FIFA trophy as a witness, be the prelude to what it can offer us (Ecuador) in the World Cup in Qatar”, highlighted the Ecuadorian president during the presentation ceremony of the cup. “Many blessings to the team and may they have many successes. We will be thinking about them and also praying,” he added.

Ecuadorian President Guillermo Lasso poses with the World Cup trophy.

Lasso received the trophy from Lúcio, one of the defenders who won the title of champion in the World Cup in South Korea and Japan 2002 with the Brazilian team.

The World Cup, which began its journey in Dubai with the presence of the Spanish Iker Casillas and the Brazilian Kaká, will be exhibited to the Ecuadorian public from 09:00 local time (14:00 GMT), in the so-called Paseo San Francisco, in the Cumbayá sector , a populous valley near Quito.

The president also took advantage of the occasion to highlight “the organization and security” provided by Ecuador in other international tournaments in which his country has hosted, especially the final of the Copa Libertadores and its women’s tournament.

In Quito, the women’s Copa Libertadores began on October 13 and ended last Friday with the victory of the Brazilian Palmeiras who took the crown. Likewise, last Saturday, in the port city of GuayaquilFlamengo won the men’s Copa Libertadores in the single final against Athletico Paranaense.

“Sport brings people together, unites cultures, establishes bonds of friendship and in our government we are very clear that sport is a tool for social development, that is why we promote the program ´fan of my neighborhood´, so that children and young people stay away from drugs and violence,” Lasso said.

For his part, Francisco Egas, president of the Ecuadorian Football Federation (FEF), did not hide his dream that the World Cup could return to Quito after the Qatar tournament.

“It’s one thing to say it, another is to live it, to be so close to the trophy that FIFA will award to the winner of the World Cup in Qatar. This invites us to dream of bringing it into our home,” she insisted.

The Argentine national team coach Gustavo Alfaro also participated in the ceremony, considered the main architect of qualifying for the Qatar ’22 World Cup. And it is that in less than a month Alfaro had to put together the team to start the South American qualifiers, with a mixture of young people and a few experienced ones, with whom he reached the fourth direct classification of

Ecuador for a World Cup.

The World Cup, which arrived in Quito on Monday, remained between Saturday and Sunday in Montevideo (Uruguay). He will remain in the Ecuadorian capital until November 1, to take the flight and travel to Costa Rica, his next stop on the tour known as the “FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour.”

