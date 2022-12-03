The FIFA made public different data about the group stage of the World Cup in Qatar 2022, among which stand out the 96% attendance at the stadiums and the 131 decibels that reached the cries of encouragement in the match they played Uruguay Y South Korea in the Education City Stadium.

The organization values ​​the cumulative attendance of 2.45 million viewers, which is equivalent to an average of 96% of the capacity and exceeds the 2.17 million reached in the same period during the 2018 edition. The match between Argentina and Mexicodisputed in the Lusail StadiumHe received 88,966 viewers -full-, being the largest amount of public in the history of the World Cup since the 1994 final that was played in The Angels.

A world which for the first time in history includes teams from the five continents in the round of 16 and three teams from the AFC (Australia, Japan and South Korea), a record for an Asian confederation that up to now had achieved a maximum of two representatives in this phase of the competition. In addition, for the second time in history -the first was in 2014-, two teams from Africa (Senegal and Morocco) are still alive after the group stage.

“The result of the group stage demonstrates to what extent many more countries have acquired the necessary tools to compete at the highest level. These progress they are the result of better preparation and analysis of rivals, which in turn responds to more equal access to technology.