Copenhagen, Denmark.- The International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) will not allow the Denmark national team train with ‘jerseys’ that carry a message in defense of the Human rightsduring his participation in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The CEO of the Danish Football Federation (DBU), Jacob Jensen, unveiled this Thursday the order by the highest rector in an interview with the Danish portal DR Sporten. The Federation already had in mind how its team would go out to train before this ban.

“Human rights for all” was the message that the DBU planned. Before the notice by the Jensen body commented the following: “Today we received a message from FIFA that the training shirt with which we had thought that the players should train, which says Human Rights for all, has been rejected for technical reasons. And we’re sorry,” he said.

“We are of the opinion that the Human Rights for All message is universal and is not a political call, but should be something that all people can support,” added Jakob Jensen.

It should be noted that the Danish National Team received permission from two of its sponsors to wear these shirts during the Qatar World Cup 2022. Giani Infantino, FIFA President He asked the participants to “focus on soccer” and urged fans to avoid “ideological or political battles.”

Ten days before the start of the most important championship at the national team level, the event has been plagued by controversy and criticism against the host for its Human Rights record, the treatment of immigrant workers and its restrictions on affection between people of the same gender.

Most recently the controversial statement of the ambassador, Khalid Salmanabout homosexuality. “Homosexuality is mental damage,” she said in an interview with the German media ZDF, which caused the conversation to end abruptly.