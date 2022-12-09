The FIFA announced the official soundtrack release of the World Cup in Qatar 2022, published by Universal Arabic Music, Universal Music Group Y Republic Records. The soundtrack is made up of songs that have already become anthems performed by international artists from the most diverse musical genres.

From the electrifying collaboration of nicki minaj, Maluma Y Myriam Fares for tukoh takathe first official anthem of Fan Festivaluntil Dreamersthe song of the star of bts, Jung Kookwho performed at the opening ceremony, last day November 20in the Al Bayt Stadium from the town of Al Khorall reflect “the global enthusiasm surrounding” the tournament.

According to the FIFAthe songs on the soundtrack have received more than 300 million views on YouTube. Dreamers and Tukoh Taka currently top the list of the best music videos on this network.

tukoh taka It reached number one on the overall song chart. ituneswhile Dreamers stood at the top of the Billboard Digital Song Sales chartsSpotify Top Songs and Amazon International Best-Seller.