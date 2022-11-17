Doha, Qatar.- Four days after the flag for the Qatar 2022 World Cup, the International Association Football Federation (FIFA) reported that it will present a new system to avoid any comments of abuse or discrimination towards players through social networks.

The highest rector will offer an Internet Protection Service so that messages that speak ill of the players during their participation in the World Cup are eliminated and do not reach the players, in order to protect their mental health and well-being.

“FIFA is committed to providing the best possible conditions for players to perform to the best of their abilities,” said President Gianni Infantinto.

“At the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 we are pleased to launch a service that will help protect players from the detrimental effects that social media posts can have on their mental health and well-being,” added the FIFA boss. .

Gianni Infantino also assured that the teams, players and other participants will have the opportunity to use a service that will hide negative messages from Internet users that come from Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

We recommend you read

The Qatar 2022 World Cup will begin on Sunday, November 20, with the match between the host country, Qatar, and Ecuador. The Grand Final will be on December 18. It will be the first time that this great event is held in the Middle East and during the winter.