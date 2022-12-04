Qatar.- A few minutes before the start of the second game of the day of the round of 16 of the World Cup in Qatar 2022 between England and Senegal, the combination of the three lions has announced that Raheem Steling will not be part of the starting eleven of Gareth Southgate due to a problem

familiar, same that was not revealed and neither if it will have to be low for the rest of the World Cup.

The news was released on social networks with a short statement and without many details, “Raheem Sterling is unavailable for selection for the Three Lions tonight since he is dealing with a family matter”, it can be read. The fans have been divided regarding the news, many support the space for the player and his situation, others criticize the fact that he does not play an important game.

FIFA has already released the official line-ups for this match and the player’s name cannot be seen on the list, neither as a starter nor on the bench. Sterling lost ownership in the third game against Wales, in the first two games he started in the starting eleven, he even scored a goal but he did not become a benchmark for attack, something that Foden and Saka won, who are now starting.

Lineups

England

Pickford, Walker, Stones, Maguire, Shaw, Henderson, Rice, Billingham, Saka, Kane, and Foden.

Senegal

Mendy, Sabaly, Koulibaly, Diallo, Jakobs, Ciss, Mendy, Diatta, Ndiaye, Sarr and Dia

We recommend you read

The actions of this match will take place sharp at 1:00 p.m. from the Al Bayt Stadium. The transmission can be followed completely live by the signal of TUDN, TV Azteca, VIX, Sky Sports. The winner will advance to the 4th final where France is already waiting for them, who hours earlier achieved their pass to that round.