Mexico City.- The possible changes that the National Team will make for the game against Argentina on Saturday begin to circulate. Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martino could change two players who started last Tuesday against Poland, in the goalless tie on date 1 of the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

According to David Medrano, the Argentine coach could replace Luis Chávez and Henry Martín to introduce Andrés Guardado and Rogelio Funes Mori, however, this proposal is not convincing for the former soccer player, Emanuel ‘Tito’ Villa.

The now TUDN analyst has spoken out against some decisions that his compatriot has made, such as the way in which he supports the call of Rogelio Funes Mori and Raúl Jiménez to the call that gives confidence to ‘Bebote’ Santiago Giménez.

Now he presented a ‘tweet’ where he shows his dissatisfaction with the future modifications in the Mexican eleventh. “Just reading the possible changes for Saturday’s game I already started to get pissed off,” said the former striker for the Cruz Azul Machine.

Mexico will have a litmus test against the albiceleste, the toughest rival in Group C who fell into despair and subsequently suffered a heavy setback against Saudi Arabia on Tuesday, leaving behind a 36-win streak.

El Tri, for their part, was about to fall against Poland if it weren’t for Guillermo Ochoa’s phenomenal save on the penalty taken by Robert Lewandowski. With one point Mexico is third and Argentina is fourth without units.

We recommend you read

The matchday 2 match will be played this Saturday, November 26 at 1:00 p.m. (Mexico time) and 12:00 p.m. (Culiacán time). The match will be broadcast on Las Estrellas, Channel 5, Azteca 7, TUDN, Sky Sports and Vix.