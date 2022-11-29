The defeat against Portugal on this second day of the Qatar 2022 World Cup did not fall well for the Uruguay team, which puts them with one foot outside. One of those who raised his voice was Edinson Cavani, who ended up very upset by the result against.

“Defeat leaves a bitter taste, we have great potential to give more and always losing points in a World Cup is something very complicated,” said the Uruguayan striker.

Faced with defeat, Cavani does not give up and hopes to make up his way on his last day to be able to make the jump to the round of 16 of the world Cup.

“Uruguay now has to recover and know that there are things to improve and correct and prepare the next game as it should be prepared because it is like “a final” because it is the chance we have to take the step and achieve what we came to look for in this first round”.

Edinson Cavani was asked about the present that the team is going through and he preferred to evade the question and pointed directly to the coach Diego Alonso. Regarding the adverse results, he indicated: “You have to ask Alonso that,” and continued: “He will be able to talk to you more tactically about what can happen.”

Regarding the defeat, Edinson Cavani limited himself to saying that it is part of football and they should not be tormented, it only remains to prepare for what is coming.

We recommend you read

“They are soccer matches and sometimes things work out and sometimes they don’t work out and now all that remains is to prepare what is to come. There are many things that happen inside a soccer field that sometimes lead you to not being able to win a game,” he concluded.