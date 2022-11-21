The Ecuador national team began the week with optimism after the victory in the opening match of the World Cup in Qatar 2022, where the tricolor beat by 0-2 to the host Qatar with a double for Enner Valencia.

Away from the cameras and their components did not appear before the press after Sunday’s victory, but the technical director pointed out Gustavo Alfaro The day before they began to work already in the offensive sector.

“Versus Netherlands We will have two attacks and we must take advantage of them. If we want to have pretensions, we have to improve a lot on that,” said the Argentine strategist.

The absence of a goal has been the refrain of Ecuador in recent weeks, in contrast to the defensive solidity, from which the team has been able to draw chests since, thanks to it, they finished fourth in the south american qualifiers.

Ecuador came to Qatar with a streak of more than 500 minutes with a clean sheeta series to which he added another 90. That sector does not seem to present problems.