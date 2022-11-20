Let him start talking about football. The starting flag of the World Cup Qatar 2022 of the FIFAafter the preamble marked by the biggest controversy in the history of this championshipwill occur between what are, in theory, the two weakest teams in the Group Athe hostess and an Ecuadorian National Team that returns after an absent edition.

The ball will speak at the moment in which the Italian referee Daniele Orsato give the starting order at the Al Bayt Stadium and the 60 thousand throats begin to encourage the footballers, a cry with which it is hoped to silence the criticism that until now surrounds the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

Qatar as a whole dreams of it, with the game taking center stage and denunciations, suspicions, the intricacies of a country that, without a tradition of soccerobtained the organization of a world And with it, tons of criticism.

His team, the third with the worst ranking that appears in this world, fifa 50only better than Saudi Arabia (51) and Ghana (61), faces his first participation, which opens against a Selection with recovered enthusiasm, the great surprise of the South American classification. It will also be a confrontation of styles, the solid block of Ecuador, the offensive soccer that advocates Qatar.