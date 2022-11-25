Doha, Qatar.- The American continent has eight representatives in the Qatar 2022 World Cup: Argentina, Canada, Costa Rica, the United States, Mexico, Uruguay, Ecuador and Brazil, the latter two debuted with a victory over the host Qatar and Serbia , respectively.

The first four cited lost on matchday 1: Argentina was defeated 1-2 by Saudi Arabia, an unexpected result that ended their 36-game winning streak. Canada put on a good game against Belgium, but it didn’t help much as they lost 1-0.

For its part, Costa Rica was thrashed 7-0 by Spain, a result that is part of the history of the most goals that have been recorded in World Cups. On the other hand, the United States, Mexico and Uruguay settled for an even score.

The Stars and Stripes split points with Wales. The Mexican National Team did not get hurt with Poland and ended up signing a dry 0-0, same result in La Celeste’s game against South Korea today. Instead, Ecuador and Brazil were victorious.

La Tri was the first team from America to play in this World Cup and they did so against Qatar, whom they defeated with authority 2-0, with a brace from Enner Valencia. While the ‘Scratch do Oro’ played the last game of the first day and defeated Serbia with a similar 2-0, with two goals from Richarlison on Thursday.

For date 2, the countries of the American continent will play as follows: Ecuador vs. the Netherlands, the United States vs. England, Argentina vs. Mexico, Japan vs. Costa Rica, Croatia vs. Canada, Brazil vs. Switzerland and Portugal vs. Uruguay. The day starts tomorrow.