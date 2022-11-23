The technical director of the France national team, Didier Deschamps assured that his team played a very complete match in their debut at the Qatar 2022 World Cup FIFA against Australia by bookmark 4-1 and recognized that he could score more goals.

“We had started the first minutes well, but they put us an avoidable goal that has chilled us The team has reacted well, we have gained the advantage, although in the end they give us a scare”, he analyzed.

“In the second half we controlled more, we forced them to defend themselves, we had chances, we made four goals but we could have scored more. The first game is not decisivebut important,” he said.

Likewise, Didier Deschamps congratulated his players “for the reaction and for the collective performance“.

On Olivier Giroudauthor of a double that allowed him to equalize with Thierry Henry as the all-time top scorer of the France national teamindicated: “Beyond the record I am interested in what he does on the field, what he has always done. Today he has been effective, he is an important point of offensive animation with respect to the group as a whole”.