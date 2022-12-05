The midfielder of the England team, Declan Rice assured that they have “silenced the critics” and that they have not been given the credit they deserve. After defeating 3-0 Senegal in round of 16 of the World Cup in Qatar 2022 of the FIFAspoke to the media in the mixed zone.

“I think we haven’t been given the credit we deserve. Netherlands either Argentina, for example, have not won their easy matches. They always tell us many negative things. Our last two games have been perfect,” he said. Declan Ricewho was also asked about the goalscoring ability of the team, which has already matched the 12 goals of 2018 and improved the eleven of 1966when they won their only world Cup.

“Before the tournament there was a lot of talk about us not scoring goals. We have silenced the critics,” he added. About the crossing of quarter finals against France, Declan Rice assured that it is the kind of game they want to play and that there are not many better matches than a France-Englanda.

The midfielder of the West Ham Unitedindisputable in this english teamhe was full of compliments towards his partner Jude Bellingham, candidate for best player of the tournament. “It makes me very happy to see him like this, to see such an athletic and talented player create those opportunities. He’s been doing it all season at the Borussia Dortmund and now it does it for us as well”, he highlighted.