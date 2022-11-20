Doha, Qatar.- On today’s program, in Spicy Soccerprior to the opening of the World Cup in Qatar 2022, an unexpected moment occurred with david faitelson Y Jose Ramon Fernandezto whom he threw the official ball of the tournament and ended up making contact with his head.

while at the table Debate there was talk about the statements of the former player and current governor of Morelos, Cuauhtemoc Blancoafter comparing to Hirving “Chucky” Lozano with Lionel MessiFaitelson gave a ‘ball’ to his partner who he considers a teacher.

‘Joserra’ assured that the words of the ‘Wow’ they were out of place and it is at that moment that Faitelson decides to grab the ball to throw it towards the 76-year-old journalist, who immediately put his hands to his head from the blow.

The controversial communicator quickly apologized to José Ramón trying to make the action flow for the better in terms of mentioning the bad pitch he made after not having caught the round, even with Juan Carlos Osorio present, he added it to the talk by saying “discarded, it can’t help set pieces, teacher”.

In the end, everything remained in other of the funny anecdotes that have happened between the ex-collaborators of Aztec TV in one of the Futbol Picante transmissions during the world Cupan event that begins this Sunday, November 20, and ends on December 18.