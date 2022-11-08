Daniel Carvajal missed two major tournaments with Spain due to injury, European Championships 2016 and 2021and to World Cup Russia 2018 It arrived between cottons. For this reason, at this start of the competition before a Qatar 2022 World Cup of the FIFA never seen, between November and December, each action in which it hurts sets off the alarms, but, for now and with 90 minutes to go, those mishaps remained a scare.

The biggest happened, precisely, this Monday. The real Madrid suffered the first defeat of the course in The league in front of Vallecano Ray with score 3-2 Y Daniel Carvajal it came close to costing him much more.

In the 57th minute, the side had poor support, no contact, and promptly dropped to the ground complaining of an adductor. The gestures of pain were obvious and the concern was transferred to the doctors of the white team. The history of Daniel Carvajal with the big international tournaments was in his head and his environment, so his presence in the list of Luis Enrique next Friday seemed in danger, but it was just another scare.

And it is that last Sunday, October 30, Daniel Carvajal He also had to be treated by doctors. In the first half of the match against Girona he complained about his right ankle on a defensive run. After two minutes on the pitch, he played again and completed the match.