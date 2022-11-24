Qatar.- A few hours after Brazil get into action in Qatar World Cup 2022 one of his players has dropped a bomb after his statements, it is about Daniel Alves who assured that he has great appreciation for Lionel Messi and Neymar for their great collective game that they can provide on the field of play, not so with Kylian Mbappé to whom he suggested that it be more about teamwork and he will do much better .

The player who will be playing his last World Cup went straight to the Frenchman whom he considers a bit selfish at PSG where he plays alongside neymar Y Lionel Messi, his friends since his time with Barcelona. He made it clear that Mbappé is a great player and he is very good but that he needs a lot of teamwork and he could score hundreds of goals.

“mbappe? A phenomenon that has not yet understood that those who play in attack with him are more phenomena than him. If Mbappé gave the ball to Messi and Neymar, he would score 150 goals,” the Brazilian defender told Gazzetta dello Sport. Thus, the current Pumas player in Liga MX considers that he has not yet reached the point of maturity to understand who he is with playing and when you do you will be able to stand out with them without any problem.

Regarding his friends, he described them as the best in the world, he assured that there is no one like them, which makes them more than special. “Neymar and Messi are unique: they see and do things that no one else sees or can do. A great player must always know and understand who he plays with, your teammates enrich your qualities”, the defender stated.

Dani Alves and the Brazilian National Team will make their debut at the Qatar 2022 World Cup this Thursday by facing the Serbian team, it will be the last game of the day as well as matchday 1, so starting this Friday the duels of the teams from the first groups continuing with the group stage.