Pure history is what the defender achieved this day, Daniel Alveswho becomes the oldest player to play a World Cup with the Brazilian team.

Dani Alves came out as captain in the game of the third day against Cameroon this day in the World Cup in Qatar 2022. With this, the defender adds 125 games played with the yellow green shirt and ties the mark of Roberto Carlos.

At 39 years of age, Dani Alves enters the record book this afternoon and will seek, together with his teammates, to be able to close the group stage perfectly in this World Cup. the cariocas they seek to be the only team to close out the group stage by winning all three of their games.

The other team that was in that dispute was Portugal, but they fell to South Korea and the magic of being able to achieve this record in the World Cup ended.

Dani Alves comes out as a starter in the box tite as a winger on the right, seeking to give the defensive line a bit of depth in this match that will require a lot of physical wear against the Africans.

We recommend you read

With this game against Cameroon, Dani Alves is positioned as the second player with the most games played in the Brazilian team with a total of 125, tied with Roberto Carlos and leaving.