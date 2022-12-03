In the twilight of his career, Daniel Alves He set himself two goals. Pursuing two titles that were missing in a legendary list of winners. The Olympic Gameswhich won in Tokyo 2020 in 2021 -due to the Covid-19 pandemic-, and the World Cup in Qatar 2022 of the FIFAwho pursues his 39 years after a controversial call from his technical director tite.

And it is that the historical Right side I haven’t played since the past 24th Septemberwith the t-shirt of the UNAM cougars of the MX League with which he still has seven months left of what everything points to being his last contract as a professional player.

However, its importance to the group and the fact that the FIFA increased the number of summoned to 26 made tite will have Daniel Alves who, after missing the Russia World Cup 2018 due to injury, being a starter against Cameroonplayed what is being his third and last world Cup.

“Unfortunately we are not here to please everyone, we are here to not fail those who trusted in our delivery, dedication, the love we feel for the sporte, for wearing this shirt and for being able to achieve great things with this shirt,” he explained in a video shared on his official Facebook account. instagram.