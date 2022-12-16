Qatar.- After having fallen in the semifinals of the Qatar World Cup 2022Croatia at the hands of Argentina and Morocco against France, both teams are preparing to play the last game of their participation in the World Cup where they will compete for the Third place, a consolation prize after their great season where both were surprises for having reached important instances. Curiously, this was the first game for both teams at the start of the tournament.

Morocco and Croatia shared Group F where the result was a 0-0 draw, which left the way clear for both in the rest of the tournament. In the end, Morocco took advantage of its great moment and advanced as leader of the group while Croatia did so as second, there their paths were separated where each one began to create their destiny to the point of meeting again.

The way of Croatia was to beat Japan in a penalty shootout, an achievement that was applauded for the work of the Japanese. Then in the 4th final he did the same against Brazil, one of the most important results so far in the Qatar 2022 World Cup. For the semifinal his good luck culminated against Argentina who beat him without problems.

On the other hand, the Arabs made Spain suffer by leaving them out on penalties, in the 4th they sent Portugal home, another of the tournament’s strongholds. For the semifinals, although they were not the favorites against France, they did fight a lot, but in the end it did not reach them, which caused their elimination and thus their direct pass to the game for third place.

Traditionally this party, the FIFA It has it as a consolation prize for the teams that had a great tournament but still could not make the leap to the final, even it is only played to give the teams an order, no prize is given, only their accommodation.

The only prize that some of these teams could receive is in individual situations, but with Argentina and France in the final, that may not happen.

The actions of Croatia vs Morocco will take place this Saturday, December 17, on Khalifa International Stadium o’clock at 9:00 am (Central Mexico) for this match the transmission will only be through the Sky Sports signal.