the portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo He has failed to reach the emblematic Eusébio’s record of 9 goals as the Portuguese player with the most scores in a World Cup, after being eliminated this Saturday from the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

Christianwho started the game again on the bench, saw the possibility of reaching Eusébio evaporate today in the clash against Morocco that marked the elimination of Portugal in the quarterfinals.

After achieving the record for goals scored by a national team and the best scorer of all time, among others, the Madeiran went to Qatar with the intention of beating one of the few marks that were missing. The current captain of the “quinas” reaches 8 goals in the World Cup after having scored once in Germany 2006, South Africa 2010 and Brazil 2014, four times in Russia 2018 and the one who scored a penalty in Qatar against Ghana.

Cristiano Ronaldo after the elimination of Portugal in the World Cup/EFE

Before the World Cup started Christian, 37, considered that breaking Eusébio’s record would be “a good challenge.” “I have a lot of respect for Eusébio. All Portuguese fans carry him in their hearts. He was an amazing person. If I have the opportunity, I think that Eusébio, in heaven, will be happy and wish me luck to break his record, ”the Portuguese star said then in an interview with the ‘Livescore’ portal.

Asked again on Qatarassured that it would be “special” but not something that would “take away sleep”: “It may sound a bit vain, but I do not follow the records, the records follow me,” he declared.

Eusebio da Silva Ferreirathe greatest legend of Benfica and one of the great figures of Portuguese football, reached 9 goals in a single edition of the World Cup, in England 1966, the only one in which he participated and in which he was the top scorer.

Two of those 9 goals were scored in the victory of Portugal 3-1 against Pelé’s almighty Brazil, and 4 in the 5-3 win against North Korea, a match in which the Portuguese began to lose 3-0 and which is considered in the country one of the most emblematic of the history of their sport.

Despite much of the “Black Panther”, who scored in all six games he played, Portugal lost 2-1 to Bobby Charlton’s England, who lifted the trophy at the end. However, the Portuguese achieved third place, their best performance to date, by beating the Soviet Union (2-1), again thanks to a goal from Eusébio.

Eusebio da Silva Ferreira He was born in 1942 in Mozambique, then a Portuguese colony, and spent most of his career at Benfica, with whom he won one Champions League (they beat Real Madrid in the 1962 final) and 11 Portuguese League titles, among other titles. With 623 goals in 639 matches, Eusébio also won the Ballon d’Or in 1965.

His death, in May 2014, shocked and paralyzed Portugal, and in 2015 his remains were transferred to the National Pantheon, where great figures of Portuguese history rest, such as the fadista Amália Rodrigues.