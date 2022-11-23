The press of Costa Rica He highlighted this Wednesday the “worst ridicule in history” and the “humiliating win” against Spain by 7-0 in the debut of both teams of the Group E of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar 2022.

The La Nación newspaper titled: “The huge difference between Spain Y Costa Rica with a record that is sad”, and affirmed that the selection of costa rica “was not even close to competing against Spain”, so there was an “abysmal difference in the debut of both teams”.

“Spain took a walk before Costa Rica in the debut of both teams in the Qatar World Cup 2022 (7-0 win). What was presumed to be a duel with a lot of dispute, was actually a complete and enormous dance in which even the Spaniards achieved a devastating record of passes “, the written medium quoted in his chronicle.

For his part, Columbia Radio sentenced: “Most beautiful quiet: From going for the world title to the worst ridicule in history”, and criticized that the Tricolor “He has never lost so conclusively in a major World Cup. Nor has he played so badly,” like this Wednesday.