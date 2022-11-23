Doha, Qatar.- Costa Ricawhich is playing its sixth final phase in a soccer World Cup, suffered this Wednesday against Spain, in the Qatar 2022 World Cup, its biggest defeat in the most important tournament by nations in the world, when it was beaten 7-0 by the team Directed by Luis Enrique.

The 7-0 that the team led by the Colombian Luis Fernando Suárez conceded this Wednesday at the Al Thumama stadium in Doha has been the most severe defeat for ‘La Sele’ since they fell 4-2 against the hostess in the World Cup in Germany 2006also in a first game of this tournament.

That day, at the Allianz Arena in Munich, which was not called that way at that time, Paulo César Wanchope’s two goals did not prevent Germany -who this Wednesday was surprised by Japan, who defeated them 2-1 in the other group match- started a tournament with all the optimism in the world in which the Ticos left without scoring and the hostess fell in the semifinals against Italy , who would end up proclaiming herself four-time champion.

Costa Rican players after being thrashed by Spain/AFP

Keylor Navastriple winner of the Champions League with Real Madrid, who at 35 could face his last World Cup, had to get the ball out of his goal net five times, after conceding five goals for the Spanish team: two by Ferrán Torres ( one of them from a penalty), one from Dani Olmo, another from Marco Asensio and another three from Gavi, from Carlos Solery de Morata.

In a match in which the Ticos were completely dismasted by the Hispanic team and which only served for Celso Borges to raise his own all-time record of international caps to 153 and for Bryan Ruiz, who at 37 will retire after the World Cup , played his match number 145 with Costa Rica. With which he equaled Bolaños’ record of ten games.

Italia’90 marked the debut of the Costa Ricans in a world. In which, in addition, they passed the round, before losing to the extinct Czechoslovakia in the round of 16. The Ticos beat Scotland in their first match, thanks to a goal from Cayasso. Four years later, in Korea and Japan, Costa Rica it also started with victory, beating China 2-0, with goals from Ronald Gómez and Wright.

Germany was so far the worst defeat at the start until today, when the Spanish team thrashed the Ticos. In 2014, when the best result in history was achieved, falling only in the quarterfinals, and on penalties, against the Netherlands, they started off on the right foot. Costa Rica surprised Uruguay (3-1), with goals from Campbell, Duarte and Ureña. And four years ago, in Russia, he also fell in the first game.

This Wednesday, in Doha, Costa Rica suffered the most severe defeat in its history in a World Cup. Luis Enrique’s Spain gave him no choice. And he crushed her. Now he only has to turn the page as soon as possible and fully prepare for next Sunday’s game against Japan.