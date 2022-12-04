The World Cup dream ended with a heavy blow that sent the United States national teamafter losing 3-1 against the Netherlands in the round of 16 of the World Cup in Qatar 2022.

In declarations after the defeat, the maximum referent of the North Americans, Christian Pulisicgave an emotional statement thanking the hundreds of fans Americans who traveled to Qatar to support them, as well as the millions back home who cheered thousands of miles away.

“Thanks guys for all the support, it really meant a lot to us. We loved it so much, and I hope we gave you some kind of a thrill, and showed you a little bit of who we are in this Country, what this team is, so thanks guys.”, Pulisic said, speaking to FOX Soccer.

sad goodbye

The United States team had a worthy participation in the World Cup, qualifying for the round of 16 undefeated, surpassing the group stage as second with 5 points, behind England with 7, having tied to a goal with Wales, to nil with England in an exciting game, and beating Iran 1-0 to achieve the pass.

Pulisic, attacker of the Chelsea F.C. of the Premier League, he was the highest reference for the North Americans, having provided the assist on the goal against Wales, scored by Timothy Weah, as well as scoring against Iran, a goal that meant the pass to the round of 16 to face the Netherlands.

This was the return of the United States to a World Cup, after participating for the last time in Brazil 2014, failing in their attempt to be in Russia 2018, and now this golden generation is preparing to arrive much more mature at the 2026 World Cup. , which they will host, along with Mexico, and Canada.