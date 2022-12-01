The United States national team qualified undefeated for the round of 16 of the World Cup in Qatar 2022, after defeating Iran by a minimum, so now it will be measured in the round of 16 with the Netherlands.

The Americans, led by Gregg Berhalteradvanced to the next round, after registering 5 units, product of 2 draws, the first 1-1 against Wales, the second against England to zero goals, in addition to the 1-0 victory against Iran.

This is the sixth time that the Americans have advanced to the round of 16, in 11 participations in World Cups, and on this occasion, who was called to be the main figure of the stars and stripes, Christian Pulisichas complied, being the heart and maximum reference of the National Team.

vital factor

Clearly this is a team game, and we would not be anywhere without the effort and collective work of the 11 elements on the field, however, there are always players who, thanks to their talent and ability, stand out above the rest, and that is what Pulisic has been.

The 24-year-old attacker, who plays for Premier League club Chelsea FC, has been involved in all 2 goals scored for the United States so far at Qatar 2022, assisting Tim Weah in a 1-1 draw against Welshand scoring the winning goal over Iran, who, by the way, risked his physique in the scoring play, after colliding with the Persian goalkeeper, who ended up sending him to the hospital once the first half ended, with a diagnosis of abdominal contusion, but it is expected that he can see action against the Netherlands on Saturday, December 3.

“We’re obviously very grateful that he dumped his body there. It was a heart sinking moment in the end, but we made it and we’re glad we’re still here.US midfielder Weston McKeenie told the media after the game against Iran, in remarks published by Arizona Sports.com.

From his hospital bed, Pulisic posted a photo celebrating qualifying, with a message that read “Too proud of my boys. I’ll be ready by Saturday, don’t worry”, making it clear that no matter what happens, he thinks about being on the pitch against the Netherlands, and continuing his World Cup dream.

Up to now, the best result of the United States National Team in a World Cup, has been in the first in history, in Uruguay 1930, where those from home were proclaimed champions against Argentina, who were runners-up, and the Americans third.