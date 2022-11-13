Paris, France.- While Lucas Digne regrets because he will not go to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar with the France national team, her babies celebrate that she will stay with them these last months of the year. His reaction has gone viral in the social networks for his beautiful way of celebrating after hearing the news.

“Dad stays with us”, express the player’s children as they walk around the house after the joy it gives them to know that they will all be together enjoying the world Cup. Said video was recorded by his wife, who commented: “Now we’re going on vacation!”

The player who plays in the Aston-Villa tried to convince Didier Deschamps to fill a place in Qatar 2022However, the coach left him off his list, news that disappointed the player, but his children felt as if they had won the title at that time.

Separating from the family is one of the most complicated decisions for anyone, therefore Lucas Digne’s children were excited when they learned that their father will stay at home, because what they need is their father’s love, something that does not happen all the days to go to train and play the games of the Premier League.

Due to the number of reactions to the video of Lucas Digne’s wife, several players who aspire to play the Qatar World Cup 2022 They have decided to record their babies to know their reaction if they go to school or not. world Cup.

We recommend you read

France will debut at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar on November 22 against the australian national team. On the 26th he will face Denmark and for the 30th it will be measured at Tunisia, on the last day of the group stage. The world champion is part of Sector D.