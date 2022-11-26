The World Cup Qatar 2022 will continue this Sunday with the activity of Groups E and F, and the confrontation that looks like the most attractive will be the commitment between the German National Team and the Spain. The Teutons lost in their presentation against Japan, so now they need at least a draw to stay alive.

However, the match between the European teams is not the only one that promises great emotions in Qatar 2022 for this Sunday’s matchday. Japan could achieve his classification if he wins against Costa Ricawhile in Group F there will be an unprecedented match at the national team level.

It is about the compromise between Canada Y Croatia, two teams that will meet for the first time in their entire history. For the maple leaf team, Qatar 2022 is their first participation in a FIFA Men’s World Cup, after the edition of Mexico 1986.

For this reason, they had never had the opportunity to face the Vatreni, since until now there were no agreements between the two federations for friendly or preparation matches. So the game this Sunday, November 27 at the Khalifa International Stadium will mark the beginning of the history.

Canada comes to this commitment after losing in its presentation against Belgium. Those led by john herdman They were the best during the qualifying round of the concacafand although they put up a fight against the Red Dragons, the missed penalty from alhponso davies and some arbitration disputes denied him a more favorable result.

While in the case of Croatiadrew goalless against Morocco in his first game. the pupils of Zlatko Dalic they ran into some Atlas Lions well planted defensively and with this ended their scoring streak of 11 consecutive games in World Cups; The same that they will try to prevent from spreading this Sunday in the unprecedented game against Canada.