Thursday, November 17, 2022
World Cup Qatar 2022: can beer be consumed inside the stadiums?

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 17, 2022
in Sports
Argentinian fans

Fans in Qatar.

Fans in Qatar.

As usual in football matches, the fans enjoy the matches with beer.

The World Cup in Qatar begins this November 20 and the 32 countries are getting ready for the start of the soccer festivaladapting to the time change, customs and food, while fans travel to the Middle East to support their teams.

(It might interest you: World Cup in Qatar 2022: all the rosters of the teams).

One of the questions that have been asked about the development of this World Cup in the territory is related to the consumption and access to alcoholic beverages during sports matches.

The organizing committee of Qatar 2022 specified the fans of all the teams that They will be able to buy and consume alcoholic beer in the 8 stadiums up to three hours before the start of the match and one hour after the match has ended. During the game they will not be able to consume alcoholic beverages.

FIFA warned that “ticket holders will have access to non-alcoholic beer.” For this reason, it is necessary that tourists are aware of the measure and know that consumption in Qatar is not prohibited, but it is illegal to drink these drinks in public places or in establishments that do not have a license for this activity.

(You can read: Shakira: her environment confirms that she will not be at the opening of Qatar 2022).

The Budweiser beer company has been the exclusive beer of the World Cups since 1986, including Qatar 2022. For this reason, it has worked with FIFA to manage its activities in this event respecting local regulations.

Input prices in Qatar

For the consumption of a beer in this event you will have to pay for a bottle of beer between 10 and 15 US dollars, which is between 50 and 75 thousand Colombian pesos. The consumption of a barrel of half a liter has a cost of 18 dollars, which its conversion would be around 90 thousand Colombian pesos.

For the consumption of food in this Middle Eastern country, they have the possibility to try the local gastronomy, but if some visitors want to consume everyday products such as McDonald’s, they must pay around 8 dollars for these products. Milk, fruit and bread does not exceed 3 dollars.

