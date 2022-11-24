In the last match of this Thursday, and the last of the first day of the World Cup Qatar 2022, one of the teams that arrives as a favorite for the tournament will make its presentation. Brazil, commanded by neymarwill face Serbia at the Lusail Stadium.

After the surprise defeats of Argentina and Germany, and the resounding victories of England, Spain and Franceit’s up to the Brazilians to show how they arrived at Qatar 2022. Will they add to the disappointment that Albiceleste and Die Mannschaft were, or will they confirm themselves as favorites among European teams?

Historically, the Brazil’s selection They are always a team to follow in all the World Cups and it is not something they achieved for free. La Verdeamarela is the top winner in World Cups of the FIFAin the men’s branch, and also the one that has won the most games, with six more victories (so far) than Germany.

Brazil has won 73 World Cup games, for 67 wins that the Teutonic team has. With this, the South Americans not only have the highest number of wins, but also have the best win ratio, of 67 percent. As if that were not enough, she is the top scorer in the collective.

Before its presentation in Qatar 2022the Brazilian representative has in his World Cup history 229 goals, two more than those scored by the Germans who already had their first match in this edition of the FIFA tournament. So Brazil could increase its quota this Thursday.

We recommend you read

The match between the team commanded by tite It is scheduled for this Thursday at 1:00 p.m. in central Mexico and with it the first date of the contest will end. Serbianits rival, has qualified for four of the last 5 World Cups, but as an independent state it has never made it past the group stage.