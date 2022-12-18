Argentina.- Only a few hours have passed since the albiceleste was proclaimed world champion in Qatar 2022 and the social networks of the Argentine Soccer Association (AFA) and the Argentina national team They already presented the new shield where they presume their third star in the center and larger.

Through their official networks, the albiceleste team presented the shield with which they will possibly play the rest of their matches until a new update arrives. In a golden tone and a white and blue background, the Argentine National Team presented its

“New profile photo” for all your platforms.

For now, it has not been announced when the new shirts will begin to circulate where the 3 stars can already be shown off and that fans can acquire them. Recently adidas was declared in a shortage of Argentina shirts, so for this new edition the same will surely happen and they hope that they can have something official by mid-2023, which is when Argentina may already have

his first matches as champion.

The first star came to the AFA shield in 1978, an Argentina made history with players like Daniel Passarella, Mario Kempes, Leopoldo Luque, Américo Gallego, Luis Galván among others. A World Cup at home became the first World Cup for Argentina after beating the Netherlands in a difficult match.

For the second star to be placed on that same shield, they had to spend 8 years in the 1986 World Cup in Mexico when, hand in hand with Diego Armando MaradonaSergio Almirón, Jorge Burruchaga, Jorge Valdano, Oscar Ruggeri, Julio Olarticoechea among others made Argentina raise and embroider its second star.

Now the third took 36 years, until a new outstanding element like Lionel Messi took over this team and with his last breath led Argentina to be crowned Champion in Qatar 2022, others who helped were Emiliano Martínez, Nicolás Otamendi, Rodrigo De Paul, Ángel Di María, Mac Allister and many more.