Doha, Qatar.- With a goal from midfielder Alexis Mac Allister in the first action of the second half and another from Julián Álvarez to seal the game in the last third, Argentina found relief and the way to the round of 16 of the World Cup in Qatar 2002 as the first group to match up with Australia on the straight path to the world goal.

In the night reserved for the repercussion and the brilliance of Lionel Messi and Robert Lewandowski was the Brighton midfielder, the resolute guy who turned a cheat game for the South American team that crashed, as far as he could, with the Polish goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny who avoided further punishment and hid his team’s shortcomings. The Napoli goalkeeper stopped Argentina and Messi, who even missed a penalty half an hour into the game. Poland He’s still in the World Cup thanks to goal difference. Tied on points with Mexico, who beat Saudi Arabia, they narrowly escaped elimination.

If it wasn’t for Wojciech Szczesny Poland I would have booked the return ticket before the break. The Napoli goalkeeper was the savior of a discreet team that has managed to arrive with options and as the leader of Group C to the last day due to his defensive discipline and the talent of his only two outstanding players. The Warsaw goalkeeper and Robert Lewandowski, who barely intervened in the first section. The Barcelona striker was an islet, the only extra in the European attack. Far away from the rest of the team, crouching, waiting for the failure of Argentinamore and more loose, more and more offensive.

Argentina beat Poland and qualified as group leader/@FIFAWorldCup

In ten minutes, Lionel Messi He searched for the door twice. The second, heeled, was Szczesny’s letter of introduction that had to be multiplied later. It seemed a matter of time before Argentina found cracks in the Polish defense and opened the scoring. A shot from Alexis Mac Allister that the defender cleared before it reached the goal ended up in the boots of Marcos Acuña who executed a good shot that grazed the post. angel di maria he looked for the Olympic goal but did not surprise the Napoli goalkeeper who avoided the goal in another, point blank, from Julián Álvarez.

The Manchester City striker was one of the new faces of Lionel Scaloni’s eleven who once again stirred up the starting team. if in front of Mexico He introduced five changes, this time he stayed at four. Enzo Fernández earned ownership. He played, with good judgment, ahead of the innovative defense this time with the presence of Nahuel Molina on the right side and Cristián Romero in the center as a teammate of veteran Nicolás Otamendi.

The penalty was the opportunity for Argentina find some peace before intermission. Szczesny went for the ball and hit Leo Messi in the face, who finished off with a header. The VAR warned the referee that he reviewed the action and brought the ball to eleven meters. The captain, the Argentine scorer, executed. To Szczesny’s left he pulled out a prodigious hand to prevent the goal.

Argentina players celebrating a goal against Poland/Jam Media

He has already stopped two penalties szczesny, who also saved his team against Saudi Arabia when he guessed Salem Al Dawsary’s shot on matchday two. He couldn’t find an Argentine way out until Mac Allister appeared in the first action of the second half. Precisely when the Polish coach was looking for more bite in his team with the departure of Jakub Laminski and Michal Skoras onto the pitch.

The newcomers did not have time to put their coach Czeslaw Michniewicz’s instructions into practice because an incursion down the right wing by Nahuel Molina ended with a cross into the area that reached Mac Allister. The Brighton midfielder fired. He hit it badly but the ball came out poisoned, hitting the post out of Szczesny’s reach.

Poland did not react. And played with fire. the party was Argentina that did not stop He found the second in the last third of the match, in minute 68 when Enzo Fernández invented a pass to Julián Álvarez, from behind. He turned, made space and a shot from him was impossible for the Poland keeper. The 22-year-old Manchester City forward made his debut as a scorer. There was no better scenario.

There could be many more. Argentina was comfortable and the Poles disoriented. did not have his day Messi that in each attempt collided with the inspiration of Szczesni. Argentina left behind the nightmare against Saudi Arabia. From less to more, he carried out the duels with Mexico and Poland to escape the initial phase with flying colors, reach the goal of the round of 16 and extend his goal.