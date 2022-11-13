Apparently things are not going well at all with the case of Raúl Jiménez for the Qatar 2022 World Cup, since today, Saturday, the sports journalist from TV Azteca, David Medranoensures that the attacker left the concentration in Girona.

Supposedly the journalist, Raúl Jiménez left to continue his recovery in London with his Wolverhampton team just a few days after giving the official list for the Gerardo Martino World Cup.

David Medrano wrote the news on Twitter and added that the Wolf of Tepeji del Río will miss two training sessions and that he needs an injection to lessen his injury.

“Raul Jimenez he will miss 2 training sessions as he traveled to London to finish treatment for pubalgia. He needs an injection, “the TV Azteca journalist wrote on his official Twitter account.

Surprisingly, Raúl Jiménez answered the journalist with a question: “2?” which he left in doubt if it will be more practices in which he will not be present.

The Wolverhampton team will assess the physical condition of the Mexican striker on his return to English soil and hope that he can perform for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, where the outlook is complicated in the debut against Poland in the case of Raúl Jiménez.