Mexico City.- The bad results of the Mexican teamat the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, caused Ana Gabriela Guevera, general director of the National Commission for Physical Culture and Sports (CONADE) to launch against the Tricolor during the delivery of Incentives for Results in the 2022 World Championships.

“There is talk these days about soccer, what the result of the National Team costs and implies in this World Cup in Qatar 2022. We must be emotional because we are Mexico, but there is a big difference because here there are athletes who win,” he launched.

His comment did not end there, as he recalled the current feats of the Mexican delegation, such as the Taekwondo World Cup that was held in Guadalajara in November, with Carlos Sansores, Daniela Souza and Leslie Soltero as gold medal winners.

“In soccer, historically, there is the golden dream of reaching a fifth game, but that fifth game means absolutely nothing. Here we have athletes who are in the top 10 in the world, we even rank one, world and Olympic medalists,” he pointed.

The Mexican National Team disappointed in the World Cup by not reaching the fourth game in the Middle East. With four points it was not enough to qualify for the Eighth Final, he stayed in the first round, something that had not happened since the distant tournament in Argentina 1978.

El Tri debuted in the twenty-second fair with a draw (0-0) with Poland. Days later he suffered defeat against Lionel Messi and Argentina (2-0). He tried to clinch his place in the finals against Saudi Arabia (2-1), but was eliminated by a goal difference.

It should be remembered that Ana Gabriela Guevara revealed in an interview with AS Mexico that the investment of the Mexican Soccer Federation in the former coach, Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martino is equivalent to the entire delegation that represented Mexico at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.