With a serious gesture, affected by the elimination, accompanied by the press officer of the Portugal national team, joao felix covered the 50 meters of the mixed zone of the Al Thumama Stadium in silence, out of the World Cup in Qatar 2022 of the FIFA and facing his future, with the unequivocal idea of ​​getting out ofl Atletico Madrid between the disagreement with Diego Simeonebut pending that the expectations, the offer and the destination also convince the claims of the rojiblanco club.

“Atlético, when the season ends world. Now I am focused here “, he insisted the day before, when the press conference exposed him to a question about the uncertain present that awaits him in the Madrid team, his club since the summer of 2019, when he paid the termination clause of €120 millionplus the seven for expenses, to add it to the orders of Simeonewithout which the result has been as expected.

“For reasons that are not worth going into now, the relationship between the ‘mister’ (Diego Simeone) and he, the minutes played and his motivation at the present time suggest that what is reasonable for the club is that, if there is a good option for the player, for the club and, of course, for the club where he can go, to less analyze it. To me, personally, I would love it to continue, but I think that the player’s idea right now is not that,” he explained. Miguel Angel Gil MarinCEO of the rojiblanco club, in statements to TVE.

joao felix has made the decision to leave Atletico Madrid. His almost constant substitution since the derby of the real Madrid -disputed on September 18- from now on, since his ownership also became an almost indisputable substitution, out of the starting eleven in ten of the last twelve games that he was available before the Qatar World Cup 2022has led to the current situation, already publicly admitted by the Madrid entity.