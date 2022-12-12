Doha, Qatar.- France, current world champion and Morocco’s rival on Wednesday in the semifinals, “continues to be the great favourite” for the Qatar 2022 World Cup with “a very solid team,” the former Brazilian striker estimated on Monday Ronaldo Nazáriowho sees in the French star Kylian Mbappé a serious contender for the best player trophy.

“My forecast from the beginning was always Brazil and France in the final,” said the Ballon d’Or in 1997 and 2022 during a round table with various media in Doha.

“Brazil it is no longer there (eliminated in the quarterfinals against Croatia). But France, game after game, is confirming its favoritism and I think it continues to be the great favorite, ”he added, noting that Les Bleus, champions in Russia-2018,“ have not suffered too much pressure ”to defend the title.

Ronaldo Nazario interviewing Richarlison from Brazil.

Against Morocco, the revelation of the Qatari tournament, the world champion in 1994 and 2002 hopes to see a France at the height of his range on Wednesday. “I would really like (the Moroccans to win) but I don’t think they will. I think France has a very solid team, be it in defence, in attack, in the center…”, listed the Brazilian, who confessed to being impressed by Mbappé (5 goals in this World Cup).

“He knows how to take advantage of his qualities, how to go faster than the others. And he uses that ability to give assists or score, ”analyzed the former FC Barcelona and Real Madrid player, among others.

Still 23 years old, mbappe he has 9 goals in World Cups, and is two victories away from a second consecutive title, and on the way to breaking many records. He “he has the time, the qualities, he has the hunger and the talent to conquer all of that”.

ronaldo He also praised the tour in this World Cup in Morocco, the first African country to be a World Cup semifinalist. “It’s a beautiful football story that an African team is in the semifinals of a World Cup,” he estimated. “I saw the reactions in Morocco, it’s something beautiful that football offers us.”

And evidently, given the “great rivalry between Brazil and Argentina”, Ronaldo smiled and threw balls out when referring to Leo Messi’s team, who will face Croatia on Tuesday in the first semi-final. “I am not going to be hypocritical and say that I am going to be happy with Argentina” if they are champions, the Brazilian commented. “But I see football as romantic and I will enjoy any champion.”