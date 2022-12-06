The last teams to advance from the round of 16 to the next round are being sought. The World Cup forecast clearly shows who is the favourite. Then a special game awaits.

Dhe World Cup in Qatar is coming to a head. The last two games in the round of 16 will be played this Tuesday, before two days without games for the first time since the start on November 20th give all the remaining teams a little time to rest. But before that it will be exciting again. Daniel Memmert and Fabian Wunderlich’s World Cup prognosis reveals the probability of victory after 90 minutes and how likely it is to advance, possibly after extra time and penalties. The values ​​are based on the numbers from the betting market.

In the first game of the day (4 p.m. CET in the FAZ live ticker for the soccer World Cup, on ARD and on MagentaTV), the Germans could have been there if they had made it to the round of 16. So now Spain meets Morocco. In 2018, the Iberians only made it to the round of 16, while the Africans failed in the group stage. There are also some differences in the world rankings (7th to 22nd place) and the average market values ​​of the players (34.7 to 9.7 million euros). It’s no different when it comes to the probability of winning after regulation time. According to this, the Spaniards will win 60.2 percent. If it goes into extra time or a penalty shoot-out, the chance increases to 80.4.

Afterwards (8:00 p.m. CET in the FAZ live ticker for the soccer World Cup, on ARD and on MagentaTV), Portugal and Switzerland will play the last participant and opponent of the winner of the earlier encounter. Both failed in the last tournament in Russia in the round of 16. It will happen again. According to the world rankings (9th to 15th place) and market value (36 to 10.8 million euros), there is already a lot to be said for a victory for Portugal. This is no different with the probability that the betting market results in at 50 percent. If there is no decision after 90 minutes, 69.8 percent speak for Cristiano Ronaldo and Co.