WIt continues at breakneck speed through the preliminary round of the football World Cup in Qatar. This Thursday, the last eight teams will also enter the tournament. Among them is record world champion Brazil. He is warned that there is no march through to the hot phase of the championship in the desert, even for favorites. Archrival Argentina lost sensationally to outsiders Saudi Arabia on Tuesday. This shows that probabilities are calculated in the World Cup forecast by Daniel Memmert and Fabian Wunderlich. Important – and crucial – is still “on the pitch”, even in this debatable World Cup.

Tobias Rabe Responsible editor for Sport Online.

The Swiss will play Cameroon at the start on Thursday (11:00 a.m. CET in the FAZ live ticker for the World Cup and on MagentaTV). In 2018 it was enough for the Confederates to reach the round of 16, but nothing more. The Africans, on the other hand, didn’t even qualify for the finals in Russia. There are differences in the world rankings (15th to 43rd place) as well as in the average market values ​​(10.8 million euros to 6th place). In the end, the forecast based on the betting market results in a Swiss probability of winning of 55.5 percent.

The value in the second duel of the day (2 p.m. CET in the FAZ live ticker for the soccer World Cup, on ZDF and on MagentaTV) between Uruguay and South Korea is similar. The South Americans even reached the quarter-finals four years ago before being eliminated. South Korea failed in the group, even though the team around Heung-min Son defeated Germany 2-0 in the last game and threw them out of the tournament. Uruguay is still ahead in the world rankings (14th to 28th place) and in the average market value (17.3 to 6.3). So there is a 54.2 percent chance of winning.

After Lionel Messi experienced a false start, the next big veteran star is now entering the World Cup stage in Qatar (5:00 p.m. CET in the FAZ live ticker for the soccer World Cup, on ZDF and on MagentaTV). With his Portuguese, Cristiano Ronaldo meets Ghana. His team is well ahead both in the world rankings (9th place to 61) and in terms of average market value (36th to 7.9). This also reflects the forecast based on the betting market. At the start of the preliminary round, Portugal defeated Ghana with a probability of 69.6 percent.

At the end of the day (5 p.m. CET in the FAZ live ticker for the soccer World Cup, on ZDF and on MagentaTV), the Brazilians are challenged, who only made it to the quarter-finals in 2018 and were eliminated there. Now things should get better, ideally going as far as winning the title. They are the favorites against Serbia. That already shows first place in the world rankings, while the Europeans are only listed in 21st place. The market values ​​look similarly different (43.5 to 13.7). All in all, Brazil has a winning probability of 65.9 percent.