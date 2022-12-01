The Portugal winger goes towards a substantial playing time given that Santos will give breath to the very holders: a goal from the Rossoneri is given at 3.25

Portugal returns to the field knowing that they are already arithmetically qualified for the round of 16 of the World Cup. As in the case of France, coach Santos does not want to take risks with his big names, including Ronaldo, who was given a day off yesterday. On the contrary, it is a race that counts for South Korea who would qualify with a win and a joint in the other match between Uruguay and Ghana.

Prediction: Multigol 3-5 — A match that for Portugal remains an end in itself, while for Korea it is worth four years. The outcome is not obvious, despite the fact that the Europeans have something more even with their own second lines. Considering the numerous surprises of this World Cup, we can predict a game full of goals, with Multigol 3-5 paying out twice the bet on betfair and Sisal Matchpoint. See also Civ 2022, Luca Vitali, the Sbk "doctor", wins in Misano

The statistics — The only precedent between South Korea and Portugal dates back to the 2002 World Cup, with the Asians winning 1-0 in a group stage match. That result allowed the Koreans to win their group, knocking Portugal out of the competition. The only defeat of the European team in five previous meetings against Asian teams at the World Cup dates back to that 2002: three victories and a draw for the Portuguese in the other four matches. And against European teams, Korea have won just five of their 23 matches at the World Cup, with 6 draws and 12 knockouts. The Portuguese could win all three group stage matches for only the third time in their history, after 1966 and 2006.

Quotes — Portugal are favorites despite having already mortgaged first place in the group. The success of Bernardo Silva and his companions is played at 1.72 on Bet365, 1.75 on betfair and 1.80 on better. The draw, the second of this World Cup for Japan, settles at 3.90 on 888sport, at 4.00 on Goldbet, while the surprise of the Koreans is given at 4.10 on better and Goldbet, at 4.33 on Bet365 . See also The Argentines who will play in the 2022/23 UEFA Champions League

The markers — Despite a short-term job, or an exclusion to preserve him in view of the round of 16, Cristiano Ronaldo remains the most likely scorer for the bookies. The goal by the Madeira striker, who is currently free, settles at 2.25. In the opening match against Ghana, Rafael Leao also scored: the Rossoneri talent can repeat himself, at 3.25, the same odds as Joao Felix, in the hunt for his second seal in this World Cup. And for Korea? Obviously keep an eye on Heung Min Son, offered at 3.50.

December 1st – 6.08pm

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#World #Cup #odds #KoreaPortugal #odds #Rafael #Leao #repeats